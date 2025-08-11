Gaza Media Office: Journalist Death Toll Rises to 238 Following Airstrike on Journalists’ Tent

The government media office in Gaza announced today, Monday, that the number of journalists martyred in the Gaza Strip has reached 238 since the beginning of the “genocide.” The latest victim is identified as journalist Mohammed al-Khaldi, who worked for the Saahat platform.

According to a statement from the office, al-Khaldi was the sixth journalist to be martyred in what it described as a “horrific massacre” committed by “Israel.” The attack targeted a tent for journalists located near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which also resulted in the deaths of five other media workers.

The victims of the airstrike were identified as:

Anas al-Sharif, Al Jazeera correspondent

Mohammed Quraiqa, Al Jazeera correspondent

Ibrahim Thaher, photojournalist

Moumen Aliwa, photojournalist

Mohammed Nawfal, assistant photojournalist

Mohammed al-Khaldi, journalist with the Saahat platform

The government media office vehemently condemned the “systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists” by the “Israeli” enemy. It called upon the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic organizations worldwide to denounce these crimes against Palestinian media professionals.

The office held “Israel,” the U.S. administration, and allied nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France fully responsible for these “heinous and brutal crimes.”

It urged the international community and relevant organizations to condemn the attacks, prosecute those responsible in international courts, and exert serious pressure to halt the “genocide” and ensure the protection of journalists in the Gaza Strip.