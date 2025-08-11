Australia Set To Recognize State Of Palestine In September

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday that Australia will officially recognize the State of Palestine in September, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, saying the situation in Gaza has surpassed “the world’s worst fears” amid the ongoing genocide, according to the Palestinian Information Center .

Speaking at a press conference in Canberra following a government meeting, Albanese said recognition would depend on commitments from the Palestinian Authority. He noted that he had discussed the matter with leaders of Japan, Britain, New Zealand, and Israel.

“There can be no future for Hamas in a Palestinian state,” Albanese said, pointing to what he called “a window of opportunity to achieve the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”

He highlighted a “historic declaration” issued by Arab countries after the two-state conference chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in New York as a key factor in shaping Australia’s decision.

The “New York Declaration,” released at the end of July and hosted by the United Nations, reaffirmed Paris’ determination to recognize Palestine, a move soon echoed by Britain and Canada.

The declaration emphasized that the Palestinian Authority must be the sole governing authority over all Palestinian territories, supported by the international community. It endorsed the Palestinian Authority’s principle of “one state, one government, one law, one army,” and pledged support for disarmament and reintegration measures under a defined timetable with international backing.