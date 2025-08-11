Majority of Germans Favor Recognizing Palestinian State

A new public opinion poll in Germany reveals that more than half of the population supports Berlin’s immediate recognition of Palestine as a state, a position currently rejected by the German government.

The survey, conducted by the research firm Forsa for the German magazine Internationale Politik (International Politics), showed that 54% of participants answered “yes” to the question, “Should Germany now recognize Palestine as a state?”

The poll also found that only 31% of participants rejected the idea of Germany recognizing Palestine as a state.

According to the survey results, support for recognition was slightly higher in eastern German cities, at 59%, compared to 53% in western cities.