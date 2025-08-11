Italy: Genoa Dockworkers Block Saudi Ship Carrying Arms Bound For “Israel”

Italian Genoa port workers have intercepted the Saudi ship “Bahri Yanbu,” which was loaded with weapons for the Zionists entity, imposing a blockade on its passage.

The Saudi ship arrived from America to load military equipment, but Genoa port workers discovered it was already carrying weapons and ammunition destined for “Israel.”

Approximately 40 Genoa port workers boarded the “Bahri Yanbu” to document the shipment, despite attempts to obstruct their access.

The Genoa Port Authority has pledged to discuss establishing a “permanent observatory for arms smuggling” following the workers’ blockade. The Italian Genoa port workers declared, “we do not work for war,” and confirmed they had intercepted a similar arms shipment on the same Saudi ship in 2019.

José Nevado, leader of the “Independent Port Workers’ Assembly,” warned that handling such shipments makes workers complicit in war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Italian union leaders have warned that handling such shipments constitutes complicity in the war crimes carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip, vowing a ban on unloading weapons for warzones “by any means.”