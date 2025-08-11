Yemeni Media Union: Targeting Journalists Is a War Crime Requiring Accountability Before International Courts

The Yemeni Media Union affirmed that the Israeli enemy’s direct targeting of the journalists’ tent in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City is part of a pattern of violations of international humanitarian law that must be prosecuted before international courts as war crimes.

In a statement, the Union expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian people as they are subjected to violations, war crimes, and mass displacement in the modern era—crimes in which the silent international community is complicit.

The Union renewed its condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of fellow media workers and journalists who are carrying out their professional duty to report events with integrity and accuracy—the latest of whom are Al Jazeera correspondents Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqa, Al Jazeera cameramen Ibrahim Daher and Mohammed Noufal, and journalists Mo’men Al-Aiywa and Mohammed Al-Khaldi.

The Union called on all international bodies—foremost among them the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, the Committee to Support Journalists, human rights organizations, and every living conscience around the world—to stand against Israeli violations targeting Palestinian media professionals in the Gaza Strip and to raise protest banners over the war crimes that have struck their colleagues while covering the Zionist war on Gaza.