27 Country: Famine worsens in Gaza; “Israel” urged to open crossings for aid

Foreign ministers from about 27 countries today, Tuesday, said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached “unimaginable levels,” calling on the Israeli entity to allow aid trucks to enter the besieged territory.

This came in a joint statement signed by 27 partners, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and the European Union, excluding Germany.

The foreign ministers said in the statement published by Reuters news agency: “Famine is unfolding before our eyes. Urgent action is needed to end hunger,” urging the Israeli occupation government to allow all international aid shipments to enter for NGOs and to not obstruct the work of key actors in the aid sector.

Israeli crimes against Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza continue daily since the start of implementing the “Israeli-American” mechanism executed by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” on May 27.