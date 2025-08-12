Al-Qassam, al-Quds shell gathering of enemy soldiers in Khan Yunis

Al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades have shelled a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in al-Satar al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Yunis.

The Brigades said in a statement on Tuesday “al-Qassam Brigades fighters, in conjunction with al-Quds Brigades fighters, were able to shell a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in al-Satar al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Yunis, with heavy mortar shells yesterday, Monday.”

This comes in the context of the Palestinian factions’ response to the genocidal crime committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, with American support, since October 7, 2023.

This crime includes killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.