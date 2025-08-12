Candlelight Vigil In Washington Honors Palestinian Journalists killed In Gaza

Activists, local community members, and press professionals held a candlelight vigil last night outside the headquarters of major U.S. news outlets in Washington, D.C.—including FOX News, NBC News, and C-SPAN—to honor Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, his four colleagues, and the 233 other journalists reportedly killed by Israeli occupation forces since October 2023.

Participants expressed deep sorrow over the loss of colleagues who were documenting events under extremely dangerous conditions, stressing that targeting journalists is a blatant violation of press freedom and the public’s right to know the truth.

During the vigil, they called for ensuring the protection of journalists working in Gaza and urged Western media outlets to uphold neutrality and provide accurate coverage of the situation on the ground.

They also emphasized the need to end the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, affirming that free and independent media is a vital tool to expose violations and support justice.