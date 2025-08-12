Australian PM: Netanyahu in “Denial” Over Gaza Suffering

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in a state of denial regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

This statement follows Australia’s announcement of its intention to recognize a Palestinian state for the first time at the upcoming UN General Assembly. This move reflects growing international pressure and the increasing isolation of Israel.

In an interview with Australia’s official channel (ABC), Albanese explained that the Netanyahu government’s reluctance to heed the advice of its allies prompted Australia to make this decision.