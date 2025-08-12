Two Al Jazeera Journalists Martyred in Gaza Airstrike Outside Al-Shifa Hospital

Two Al Jazeera news correspondents were martyred late Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their tent outside the gate of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

The channel reported that the director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex said an Israeli army airstrike targeted a tent for journalists in front of the main gate of the complex, which led to the martyrdom of two of the channel’s correspondents, Anas Al-Sharif and Muhammad Quraiqa.

He pointed out that five people were martyred in the bombing, including photographers Ibrahim Daher and Muhammad Nawfal.