Gaza Health Ministry: Five Deaths in Last 24 Hours from Starvation

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced Tuesday that five more people have died in the past 24 hours from starvation and malnutrition.

The ministry stated that among the five new fatalities were two children. This brings the total number of deaths from starvation and malnutrition to 227, including 103 children.

According to the ministry, new cases of malnutrition and starvation are arriving at hospitals in Gaza daily. There are 900,000 children suffering from hunger in Gaza, with 70,000 of them having entered a stage of severe malnutrition.

The Israeli military has been committing what the ministry calls “genocidal crimes” in Gaza since October 7, 2023. These actions, which the ministry says are supported by the United States and Europe, have resulted in the deaths of 61,499 Palestinian civilians—mostly children and women—and injured 153,575 others.

This is an unofficial count, as thousands of victims remain under rubble and on the streets, and rescue teams are unable to reach them.