Security Source: Starlink Devices Used for Espionage Seized

A source from the Security and Intelligence Service revealed the seizure of several Starlink satellite internet devices and equipment in recent days. The equipment was reportedly smuggled into the “free provinces” to be used for espionage and intelligence purposes by hostile foreign parties.

The source told the Yemen News Agency (SABA) that the “hypocritical traitor government” in Aden had licensed the seized Starlink devices in a “blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen.”

The source also said that the devices were made available through points of sale in the “occupied provinces” and attempts were made to smuggle them into the free provinces to serve American and Israeli intelligence and their hostile activities targeting Yemen.

This is said to be happening at a time when Yemen is engaged in the “Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad” against the Israeli enemy.

The security source warned of the danger of using these prohibited devices, which are used by the enemy for espionage.

They called on anyone in possession of the devices to hand them over to the Security and Intelligence Service immediately to avoid legal action, stating that possession is a crime of collaboration punishable by law.

Finally, the source urged citizens to report any information or details related to these devices by calling the Security and Intelligence Service’s toll-free number, 100.