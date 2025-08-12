Daring Operations Terrorize the Enemy… Al-Qassam Fighters Write New Chapters of Glory East of Gaza!

In scenes of heroism and determination worthy of the pages of history, the fighters of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced today (Tuesday) a series of high-impact operations that have shaken the core of Israeli occupation forces entrenched in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

Over the past several days, Al-Qassam fighters have demonstrated unyielding resolve, excelling in their marksmanship by sniping three Israeli soldiers — killing and wounding them — inside Al-Hajj Adel’s orchard on Al-Mansoura Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, turning the site into a symbol of resistance that knows no limits.

Their actions did not stop there. After returning from the front lines, the fighters targeted a house where occupation soldiers had taken cover with three anti-personnel shells, inflicting further casualties among the enemy ranks and reaffirming that every inch of land defended by the blood of martyrs will be cleansed by the blood of resistance fighters.

In a heavy blow to Israel’s armored forces, Al-Qassam fighters hit a Merkava tank with a “Yassin 105” shell inside Al-Hajj Adel’s orchard, and successfully destroyed another tank along with two D9 military bulldozers using “Tandem” and “Yassin 105” rounds — causing severe damage to the invading force.

These achievements are only part of the epic “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, where the heroes of the resistance — with hearts of steel and an unbreakable will — continue to bravely confront the enemy’s soldiers and machinery as they push into our land. For over a year and a half, they have raised the banner of defiance in the face of Israel’s ongoing aggression.

The message to the occupiers is clear: you have no place on our land. We will not rest, we will not yield, until every grain of Palestine’s soil is liberated. Today, Al-Qassam stands stronger, more resolute, and more faithful than ever to our cause and our people.