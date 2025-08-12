Over 600 Martyrs and Wounded in Gaza Within 24 Hours… Famine Claims the Lives of Children

In yet another crime underscoring the brutality of the Zionist entity and its ongoing policy of genocide against the Palestinian people, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today (Tuesday) the martyrdom of 100 Palestinians, including 11 whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed homes, along with 513 injuries over the past 24 hours.

The ministry’s statistical report confirmed that many victims’ bodies remain trapped under the debris and lying in the streets, as ongoing Israeli bombardment and the deliberate obstruction of ambulance and civil defense crews prevent their retrieval — further compounding the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe.

According to official figures, the total death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023 has reached 61,599 martyrs and 154,088 injuries. From March 18, 2025 to date alone, there have been 10,078 martyrs and 42,047 injuries.

The Ministry of Health also documented the killing of 31 Palestinians and the wounding of 388 others while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid — aid that the occupation deliberately targets as part of a systematic starvation policy. This raises the toll of what has become known as the “Breadline Martyrs” to 1,838 killed and more than 13,409 injured.

In a compounded crime, Gaza’s hospitals recorded five new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, including two children, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 227, among them 103 children — a stark testimony to the cruelty of the Israeli siege and the unrestrained U.S. support behind it.

Observers stress that these systematic crimes — from direct bombardment to starvation tactics — constitute full-fledged tools of genocide aimed at breaking the steadfastness of the Palestinian people. Yet, the reality on the ground shows that Gaza is only growing more resilient and determined to resist, and that the blood of the martyrs, especially children and women, will remain the fuel for the nation’s uprising against this usurping enemy.