Armed forces Target Vital Israeli Enemy Targets In Palestinian Territories With Four Military Operations

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out four military operations with six drones, targeting four vital targets for the Israeli enemy in the areas of Haifa, Negev, Umm al-Rashrash, and Beersheba in occupied Palestine.

The operations successfully achieved their objectives, thanks to Allah.

The Zionist enemy’s continued implementation of its plan aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause through genocide, starvation, and displacement will have serious repercussions for all Arab and Islamic countries and peoples, as the liquidation of the Palestinian cause will be a prelude to the enemy’s violation of other peoples and countries unless these countries support the steadfastness of Gaza, the first line of defense for the entire nation.

We will continue our support operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.