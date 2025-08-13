Yemen’s Foreign Ministry Calls for UN Envoy’s Neutrality Amid Ongoing Aggression

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has renewed its call for UN Envoy Hans Grundberg to adopt a neutral and objective stance, avoiding bias toward the aggressor countries and their mercenaries, and to stop using humanitarian and economic issues as tools for blackmail and political pressure.

This came in a statement issued on Tuesday in response to the inaccurate and biased briefing delivered by the UN envoy before the Security Council earlier that day.

The ministry urged Grundberg to work seriously toward ending the aggression and fully lifting the blockade, warning that his mission could be terminated if he continues to represent one side and implement the agenda of the countries waging war against the Yemeni people.

It stressed that the envoy must take a responsible and impartial approach, addressing the unilateral measures taken by the mercenaries that threaten Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The ministry emphasized that any discussion of peace and stability is incomplete unless it clearly confronts the ongoing military aggression by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, the UK, and Israel, along with the comprehensive and unjust blockade imposed on Yemen for years.

It criticized the envoy’s briefing for failing to provide an accurate or neutral account of the situation on the ground, thereby undermining its credibility and creating a false equivalence between victim and aggressor.

The ministry also affirmed that military actions by the Yemeni Armed Forces are legitimate responses to continuous violations by the mercenary side, which has refused to commit to a genuine and comprehensive ceasefire.

It reiterated that Yemeni Armed Forces operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb are acts of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza, not part of Yemen’s internal conflict as the UN envoy has portrayed. These operations, it said, will not cease until the aggression stops and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

The statement accused the envoy of ignoring the direct attacks by aggressor forces on Yemeni ports and airports since the start of the war, while falsely linking Yemen’s Red Sea operations to damage at Yemeni ports.

The ministry further rejected attempts to blame Sana’a for Yemen’s economic fragmentation, pointing instead to unilateral decisions by the coalition-backed Central Bank branch in Aden. It said those measures — which led to currency collapse — were taken under direct orders from the aggressor states.

In conclusion, the ministry stated that the Change and Construction Government’s economic measures, including currency issuance, are necessary to protect the national economy and stabilize the currency in areas under the Supreme Political Council’s control, ensuring the continued provision of public services.