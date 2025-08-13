Hamas: Let coming Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays be global marches of anger against occupation, its supporters

Hamas on Wednesday called on the Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world to continue the popular movement against the aggression, genocide, and starvation affecting more than two million people under siege in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the movement said: Let the coming Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (August 15, 16, and 17) be global marches of anger against the occupation and its supporters, until the aggression stops, the crossings are opened, and humanitarian aid is allowed in immediately.

It also called for “the broadest activities in solidarity with the martyred Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqea, and their colleagues, who were targeted by the occupation while performing their professional duty to convey the truth, and to condemn the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian press.”

Hamas said: “In light of the insistence of the war criminal Netanyahu and his fascist gang on continuing to kill defenseless civilians through siege, bombardment, and starvation, we renew our call for escalating popular movements in all cities, capitals, and squares around the world during the specified days, in denunciation of the Zionist aggression and American support for it, and in rejection of international silence.”

It also emphasized “broad participation in the marches in front of the embassies of Zionists and Americans, and of all countries supporting the occupation, to expose the crimes of genocide and starvation, and to defend the rights of our people.”

Hamas called for “activating all means of popular, student, and union pressure to immediately open the crossings and allow the entry of medicine, water, food, and all relief aid.”

It emphasized, “Let these days be a unified global voice against killing, bombing, genocide, and starvation, and a new step toward halting the aggression and lifting the siege.”