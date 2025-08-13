Sana’a To Light Up In Green In Celebration Of Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

The Ministry of Information has announced an initiative to light up the capital, Sana’a, in green to mark the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

In a statement, the Ministry called on the citizens of Sana’a to join the “Green Sana’a Lighting Initiative” tomorrow evening, Thursday, in celebration of this blessed occasion.

The event aims to honor the Prophet’s birth, a moment that fills the hearts with faith and joy as the city celebrates the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday, Known as “Mawlid An-Nabawi”.