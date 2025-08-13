In a scene that distills the savagery of the Zionist entity and the collapse of the international system before war crimes—and a damning testament to the fall of humanitarian values—the massacres against the besieged residents of the Gaza Strip continue. The death and injury toll climbs at a frantic pace while global condemnations grow louder, yet still fail to translate into concrete action that would staunch the bloodshed.

Now on its 677th day since October 7, 2023, the war has claimed tens of thousands of lives—most of them children and women—amid a deliberate starvation policy and daily massacres targeting people waiting for aid, under open U.S. support and a UN silence that amounts to complicity with the Zionist enemy.

A bloody tally of Zionist extermination

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that as of this evening, the toll of Zionist aggression has reached 61,722 martyrs and 154,525 injuries since the war began on October 7, 2023. In just the past 24 hours, 123 martyrs and 437 injuries arrived at hospitals across the Strip.

The ministry added that the victims include 1,859 martyrs and more than 13,594 injuries among people waiting for aid, plus 235 deaths from famine and malnutrition, including 106 children—with many bodies still unrecovered beneath rubble and in the streets due to the inability of ambulance and civil defense crews to reach them.

New massacres in Khan Younis and Wadi Gaza

In a fresh atrocity added to the record of crimes, 29 Palestinians were martyred since dawn on Wednesday, 10 of them by enemy fire near the al-Tina aid center southwest of Khan Younis. Airstrikes also hit tents for the displaced near the University College in Tel al-Hawa, killing seven, including five children from the Abu Hanideq family.

Al-Awda Hospital received four martyrs and ten injuries after attacks on civilian gatherings on Salah al-Din Street south of Wadi Gaza, while four more were martyred near Kissufim east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

A massacre of aid-seekers

On Wednesday evening, the enemy carried out another massacre, killing 16 Palestinians near the al-Tina and Morag aid centers southwest of Khan Younis, including women and children—pushing the toll among those seeking a loaf of bread to horrifying levels.

These crimes are part of a deliberate starvation policy targeting civilians waiting for assistance—an act that constitutes a documented war crime under international norms.

Gaza’s children between death, hunger, and displacement

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, revealed that over 40,000 children in Gaza have been killed or injured since the assault began, and 17,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their families. At least 100 children have died from malnutrition and hunger.

Lazzarini noted that one million children are suffering acute psychological trauma that prevents them from studying or living normally, stressing that silence is complicity in the crime.

Venezuelan condemnation of UN silence

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United Nations of failing to stop the massacres in Gaza, saying the enemy’s bombs are “falling on the office of Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN General Assembly.”

Maduro added that even the International Court of Justice is proving unable to act, arguing that the ongoing killing, starvation, and targeting of journalists demand a fundamental overhaul of the current international system.

Australia: Starvation is a war crime

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the occupation’s starvation policy against Gaza’s residents, calling it an unjustifiable war crime.

He affirmed that killing civilians while they search for food and water is an affront to human dignity and values, urging the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to halt the catastrophe.

Gaza versus a willfully blind world

Daily realities confirm that what is unfolding in Gaza is not merely a military offensive but a comprehensive genocide carried out with cold blood and blatant international collusion. The open U.S. backing of the Zionist enemy, and the political and media cover provided by Western capitals, show that the Palestinian cause now faces not only a test of international justice, but an existential struggle against a global order that privileges force over right.

The UN’s paralysis, the contradictions of major powers, and the ICJ’s failure to enforce its decisions entrench the truth that today’s international system is part of the problem, not the solution, while official Arab positions remain confined to tepid statements that halt neither massacre nor famine.

With each passing day, Gaza’s wounds deepen—but the will to endure and resist grows firmer. The message is clear: however long the bleeding lasts, Palestinian blood will outlast conspiracy, and this land—ablaze today—will write tomorrow’s dawn of freedom and liberation, by the blood of martyrs and the steadfastness of the resistance.