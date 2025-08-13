Al-Quds Brigades & Al-Qassam Brigades shell Israeli troop & vehicle concentration north of Khan Yunis

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced today, Wednesday, that they, in coordination with Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas), shelled a concentration of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip last Monday.

In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), Al-Quds Brigades said: “Last Monday, in coordination with Al-Qassam Brigades, we shelled a concentration of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in Al-Satr Al-Gharbi area north of Khan Yunis with several heavy mortar shells.”

This comes as part of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to what they describe as the Israeli occupation’s ongoing acts of mass killing against the people of Gaza, supported by the United States, since October 7, 2023. These acts reportedly include killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to cease.