tinians killed in Israeli shelling, fire on Gaza, Deir al-Balah

At least seven Palestinian citizens were killed and others wounded early Wednesday morning by Israeli shelling and fire on the cities of Gaza and Deir al-Balah.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), medical sources reported that four citizens were killed and others waiting for aid were wounded by Israeli fire southeast of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

The sources added that three citizens were killed and several others were wounded as a result of shelling on Al-Thani Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.