New Zealand Prime Minister: Netanyahu Has Lost His Mind

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone too far and lost his mind, and that the lack of humanitarian aid and the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip are appalling.

Luxon added in a statement that the “Israeli” plan to attack Gaza City is unacceptable.

Two days ago, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced his country’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

Peters said that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s government will make a formal decision in September and will present its approach during the UN Leaders’ Week.