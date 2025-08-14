Deputy PM: US-Zionist Schemes Will Fail before Yemeni Resilience

The General Department of Training and Qualification in the Human Resources and Financial Sector of the Ministry of Interior celebrated the graduation of the “Birth of the Guiding Leader” class, comprising 1,424 graduates from various training programs.

During the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, praised the Ministry of Interior’s efforts in qualifying its security personnel and commended the distinguished role of the General Department of Training and Qualification in implementing advanced training plans and programs.

In his speech, Al-Ruwaishan affirmed that the subversive schemes the American and Zionist enemy seeks to implement through its proxies will fail in the face of the steadfastness of the Yemeni people. He reiterated Yemen’s principled stance in support of the Palestinian people until the aggression and blockade on Gaza are fully lifted.

For his part, Director of Training and Qualification at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Abdul Fattah Al-Madani, stated that this batch includes graduates from several courses—combat training, rapid intervention, foundational, and refresher programs—all conducted at the General Police Training Center.

He noted that among the graduates are 94 members from the Central Security Forces in Al-Baidha Governorate, 168 non-commissioned officers and members of the Special Security Forces, and 174 administrative personnel from various security units.

Major General Al-Madani pointed out that the qualification of this batch is part of the leadership’s directives to prepare a high-readiness emergency combat force within the Ministry of Interior to counter any hostile moves and maintain security and stability. He added that the Ministry’s training programs are rooted in Qur’anic culture and the guidance of the Leaders of the Faith, while also keeping pace with developments in the security and military fields.