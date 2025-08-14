Mr. Leader Calls for Two-Million-Strong Turnout Tomorrow, Friday, to Affirm Ongoing Support for Gaza

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has called on the Yemeni people to stage a great two-million-strong turnout tomorrow, Friday, in the capital Sana’a and across the provinces—an affirmation of the continued support for the Palestinian people and backing for Gaza in the face of Zionist aggression, and an embodiment of the faith-based identity of the Yemeni people, who have long stood as one with the oppressed against the powers of global arrogance, represented by the American and Zionist enemy.

This popular mobilization comes as part of the honorable stances embodied by the September 21 Revolution, which rebuilt national consciousness and pride in Yemeni identity in the face of hegemony and injustice.

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that a mass turnout reflects faith, loyalty, chivalry, courage, honor, and dignity, saying that the Yemeni people are “a people befitting what the Noble Messenger said about them: ‘Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni.’ Faith is Yemeni, and we take pride in the dignity of our faith, adopting positions that carry dignity, courage, honor, and nobility.”

This call follows last week’s highly successful million-strong mobilization, which saw 1,356 marches, sit-ins, and demonstrations—reflecting the vast popular support for Gaza and the Palestinian cause, and presenting a comprehensive model of the Yemeni stance at the official, popular, and military levels.

Sayyed al-Houthi also praised official and popular activities, along with the massive student demonstrations recently held at the Universities of Sana’a and Hudaydah, as well as at private universities and vocational and technical institutes. He noted that the participation of students and teachers in Ibb, Amran, and al-Mahwit is a living example of Yemen’s national cohesion with the cause of Palestine.

This ongoing mass movement affirms that Yemen—through the September 21 Revolution and through its faithful, wise people—remains a beacon confronting the powers of global arrogance and a steadfast supporter of the oppressed. The Yemeni stance is not mere words but actions that reflect the greatness of the Yemeni people in standing with the causes of the ummah, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.