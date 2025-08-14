Paris Demonstrators Condemn Israeli Killing Of 6 Gaza Journalists

A demonstration was held in Paris, France, to condemn the deaths of six Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike.

According to the Anadolu news agency, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Wednesday in the Place Edmond-Michelet to honor the journalists who were killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks.

Demonstrators held signs that read “Stop the Genocide,” “Silence Is Deadly,” and “Anas Al-Sharif: A Journalist Murdered by Israel in Gaza.” Participants also chanted slogans like “We are proud of Palestinian journalists” and “Gaza is being subjected to genocide. We will not be silent.”

During the demonstration, the will of journalist Anas Al-Sharif was read aloud. He had written it just before Israel targeted the journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Some attendees were visibly emotional and shed tears during the reading.

Demonstrators stressed that journalists in Gaza play a crucial role in informing the world about events in the region and condemned Israel for targeting them.

On Sunday evening, six Palestinian journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas Al-Sharif and Muhammad Quraiqa, were killed when the Israeli army bombed a tent they were using near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.