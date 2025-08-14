Mr. Leader: The American and Zionist enemy seek to turn Arab regimes into tools for implementing the “Greater Israel” project

In a historic address today on the latest developments in the aggression against Gaza and the regional and international landscape, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that America and the Zionist enemy are working to turn the region’s governments, armies, and security services into pliant instruments that serve the Zionist project and point their compass against their own peoples and homelands.

He noted that the functional role some regimes play in serving the enemy is a disaster for the ummah—worse even than outright surrender—warning against governments falling in line behind the U.S.–Zionist scheme aimed at fragmenting the ummah and establishing a “Greater Israel” upon the ruins of homelands and dignity.

In his speech, the Sayyed condemned Arab leaders’ silence in the face of the criminal Netanyahu’s hostile statements—an affront to all the ummah—stressing that the absence of an official response reflects an unprecedented level of subservience, even as some foreign states have adopted economic and political boycotts of the Zionist entity.

He said the enemy is working to normalize its conspiracies and make them acceptable to peoples and elites, calling on the free across the ummah to stand firm against this plot and not allow it to pass under any pretext.

Regarding popular stances, the Sayyed pointed out that Yemen has led mass mobilizations in support of Gaza, alongside demonstrations in 17 countries worldwide. He decried the dereliction of Arab regimes—especially after Egypt concluded a historic gas deal with the enemy—while Norway’s sovereign wealth fund moved to economically boycott the entity.

He also condemned the Saudi vessel Bahri Yanbu for transporting weapons to the Israeli enemy, describing it as direct participation in criminality and a betrayal of God, His Messenger, and the peoples of the ummah.

The Sayyed urged the peoples to be alert to the dangers of being deceived by Zionist propaganda and its media mouthpieces, affirming that the free, resistant stance is the stance of dignity, honor, and faith—and the only path to protecting religion and homelands from the schemes of occupation and hegemony.