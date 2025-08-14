Among Them 15,744 “Breadline” Victims: Gaza Genocide Toll Rises to Over 216,000 Killed and Injured

In an ongoing act of genocide—backed by the U.S. and Europe—the Zionist enemy has continued its all-out war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, perpetrating the most heinous massacres against unarmed civilians and using siege and starvation as weapons alongside systematic bombing and killing, in brazen defiance of international law and International Court of Justice orders.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, in its daily statistical bulletin on Thursday, announced that the toll of the aggression has reached 61,776 killed and 154,906 injured since the start of the war of extermination, most of them children and women. Thousands more remain under the rubble and in the streets, beyond the reach of ambulances and civil defense due to ongoing bombardment and Israeli obstruction.

Tally Since March… and the “Breadline” Massacre Continues

According to the figures, from March 18, 2025 to today, 10,251 Palestinians have been killed and 42,865 injured—bringing the overall total since the start of the aggression to 216,682 killed and injured.

The death toll from Zionist massacres targeting civilians waiting for aid at so-called “humanitarian distribution centers” run by the occupation with U.S. backing has risen to 1,881 killed and more than 13,863 injured—after 22 civilians were killed and 269 wounded in the past 24 hours. That brings the cumulative “breadline” victims to 15,744 people.

Death by Hunger… A New Extermination Weapon

The killing machine has not stopped at bombs and bullets; it has expanded into a strangling siege and systematic starvation. The Health Ministry reported four new famine-related deaths in recent hours due to hunger and malnutrition, raising the famine death toll to 239, including 106 children.

The ministry warns that around 900,000 children in Gaza are going hungry, with 70,000 having entered the stage of acute malnutrition—amid deafening international silence and blatant complicity by the UN and major aid agencies.

Daily Crimes… From Rafah to al-Zaytoun

Over the same day, 16 Palestinians were killed in Zionist strikes and targeted attacks, including five people waiting for aid north of Rafah; two were killed in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood; and Amal Salim al-Amour succumbed to her wounds in Khan Younis.

The enemy committed another massacre in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, where eight people were killed when a house belonging to the Kashku family was bombed. Seven more were killed and dozens injured in strikes on aid-seeker gatherings south of Wadi Gaza and in central Gaza.

International Warnings and Statements of Condemnation

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom confirmed that more than 14,800 patients in Gaza urgently need medical care that is unavailable inside the Strip, calling for the immediate reactivation of medical referral pathways before it is too late.

More than 100 international organizations—including Oxfam and Médecins Sans Frontières—revealed that new Zionist regulations are blocking aid deliveries, with 60+ requests to bring in life-saving supplies denied in July alone.

Genocide Under Siege

Field reports confirm that the Zionist enemy is deliberately turning aid into a blood trap through the U.S.-backed so-called “Gaza Humanitarian” foundation, whose centers have become daily killing grounds for civilians—while a comprehensive blockade, in place since March, continues to choke off food, medicine, and humanitarian protection.

Despite all international appeals, the Zionist enemy persists in its war of extermination, which has so far resulted in over 209,000 Palestinians killed and injured, the displacement of hundreds of thousands, and thousands missing—laying bare the savagery of a U.S.- and European-backed colonial project and the emptiness of Western “human rights” slogans.