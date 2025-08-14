Revolutionary Leader: The Zionist enemy seeks to exterminate our ummah and empty Palestine of its people through a state-backed criminal project

In his address today, the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the Zionist enemy continues to commit the most heinous crimes against our people and our ummah, seeking to exterminate as many of its sons and daughters as possible by every means: direct killing, starvation and thirst, and forced displacement.

He noted that the criminal Zionist project does not stop at killing; it also seeks to destroy spirit and creed through engineered sedition designed to tear the ummah apart and subjugate whoever remains.

He explained that the Israeli enemy has overstepped all bounds in its crimes, targeting displaced people in areas it declares “safe,” only to attack them in order to force continuous expulsion—a deliberate policy aimed at emptying the Gaza Strip, and all of Palestine, of its people.

Sayyed al-Houthi warned of the ingrained criminal tendency among Zionist leaders, who raise their generations on a culture of violence and killing—going so far, he said, that some Zionist female soldiers boast about killing children for amusement. He stressed these are not isolated acts but part of a dangerous Zionist ideology that poses a real threat to our ummah.

He called on the ummah’s scholars and intellectuals to deepen the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque in people’s hearts, warning of the peril of neglecting our holy sites, which the Israeli enemy continues to target through repeated incursions and the raising of Zionist flags—even to the point of hoisting the Jewish flag on the platform of the Dome of the Rock.

He affirmed that assaults and forced displacement are ongoing in the West Bank, where dozens of properties have been destroyed and Palestinians have been killed in the camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams—an Israeli attempt to impose new facts on the ground and liquidate the Palestinian cause.

Sayyed al-Houthi further warned that the enemy’s project is effectively aimed at killing off the Arabs through annihilation and displacement, pointing to the slogan “Death to the Arabs” raised at the enemy’s rallies. He called on the ummah to unity and awareness to confront this imminent danger.