1590 health workers martyred in Gaza, including 157 doctors: Mu’ta

The Palestinian Information Center “Mu’ta” reported Saturday that Gaza’s health system is under severe strain due to the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023.

According to statistics covering Oct. 7, 2023 – Aug. 14, 2025, 1,590 health workers, including 157 doctors, have been killed. Only 15 of 38 hospitals, 40 of 110 operating rooms, and 67 of 157 primary care centers remain functional, with hospitals operating at 200% occupancy.

The report highlights a near-collapse of Gaza’s health system under blockade conditions, with limited medical supplies, fuel, and inability to transfer critical patients outside the Strip.

More than 70% of facilities are out of service due to direct attacks or depleted resources, leaving tens of thousands of injured, mostly women, children, and patients with chronic or cancer-related conditions, without urgent care.