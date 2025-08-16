Enemy kills three Palestinians in Gaza city

Three Palestinian citizens were martyred and others injured on Saturday evening in Israeli enemy shelling of Gaza City.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that an Israeli enemy drone targeted a gathering of civilians in Asqoula area of al-Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, killing two citizens and wounding several others.

The report added that one citizen was martyred and three others were injured when the enemy targeted a house near al-Alami Mosque on al-Zarqa Street east of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing 61,897 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, and wounding 155,660 others.

The death toll is not final, as a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.