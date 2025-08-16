UNRWA: One million women, girls face mass famine, 50,000 children killed and injured in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Saturday that “hunger is spreading rapidly in the Gaza Strip, and one million women and girls are facing mass famine, violence and abuse,” in light of the ongoing crime of genocide committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

“According to UN Women, women and girls in the Gaza Strip are being forced to follow increasingly dangerous survival strategies, such as going out in search of food and water, at risk of death,” UNRWA said in a post on the X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba).

In another blog post monitored by Saba, UNRWA said: “More than 50,000 children have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to UNICEF,” stressing that “Gaza’s children are dying of hunger.”

“Across the Gaza Strip, most of the children examined by UNRWA health teams are emaciated and vulnerable, and are at risk of death if they do not receive the treatment they urgently need,” she added.

The UN agency called for “the immediate lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip and the entry of aid on a large scale. It’s time to stop this war on children. Stop the shooting now.”

The Palestinians of the Gaza Strip have been facing an unprecedented wave of hunger since the Israeli enemy closed the Gaza Strip crossings in early March, and imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food and relief aid, fuel and medicine.

It is noteworthy that at every moment cases of malnutrition and famine reach hospitals in Gaza, where 900,000 children in Gaza suffer from hunger, 70,000 of whom have entered the stage of malnutrition.

With the support of the United States and Europe, the Israeli army has continued to commit genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of 61,897 Palestinian civilians, the majority of them children and women, and the injury of 155,660 others, to date, in an inconclusive toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads that ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach.