Hezbollah Affirms: Arms Will Not Be Relinquished

Hezbollah Military Media posted on Friday a video which affirms that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will never relinquish arms at whatever costs.

The video includes the confirmations made by the Master of the Ummah Martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem in this regard. Sheikh Qassem affirmed on Friday that the Resistance will never relinquish arms as long as the Israeli occupation and aggression is continuous.

In a televised speech on Arbaeen of Imam Hussein a.s. (an occasion marking 40 days on martyrdom of Imam Hussein), Sheikh Qassem said the Resistance will fight a Karbala fight of necessary, voicing confidence of victory.

Since the government decided on August 5, 2025, to task the Army with drafting a plan to confine all weapons to the state by the end of the year, Lebanon has been suffering escalating tensions due to the dangerous aspects of such a move.