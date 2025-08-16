Chinese Media : Yemenis Are a Formidable Regional Power

A recent report by the Chinese website “Guancha” has praised the Yemeni Armed Forces’ escalating military actions against Israel, describing them as the “last true men in the Middle East.” This expression reflects admiration for their resilience in the face of the American-Israeli alliance.

The report pointed to the recent announcement by Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, about the launch of a “Palestine-2” hypersonic missile targeting Ben Gurion International Airport. This strike marked the third of its kind in eight days, signaling an unprecedented escalation and a new phase in the conflict.

The article noted that since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, Yemen has intensified its operations, targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and launching missile and drone attacks within the occupied territories. The report described the sinking of two large vessels heading to Israel within 24 hours as a “surprising and shocking” operation.

Despite operating from one of the world’s poorest countries, Yemen has proven to be a formidable regional power, capable of confronting the United States and Israel with steadfastness and efficiency.

The report also revealed the specifications of the “Palestine-2” hypersonic missile, which boasts a range of 2,150 kilometers and a speed of up to Mach 16. It is said to have high precision guidance and the ability to penetrate air defense systems, including the “Iron Dome.”

This suggests a significant military advancement that raises questions about the source of this advanced technology. The report also mentioned that US investigations have revealed that the Houthis possess advanced drones, anti-ship missiles, GPS jamming systems, and air defense systems.

The Chinese outlet concluded by stating that despite their limited traditional military infrastructure, Yemen has succeeded in changing the rules of engagement in the Middle East and gaining significant regional influence.

They continue to engage in a direct confrontation with America and Israel amid a suffocating siege and famine.