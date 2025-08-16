Revolution Leader Reaffirms Support for Gaza

The Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, called on the Yemeni people to participate in a massive two-million-strong rally tomorrow, Friday, in the capital Sana’a and across other governorates, to reaffirm support for the Palestinian people, their just cause, and Gaza.

The Leader stated, “Tomorrow’s massive rally reflects the faith, loyalty, pride, courage, honor, and dignity of our people. It is a people truly deserving of what the Noble Prophet said about them: ‘Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni.’ Because faith is Yemeni, our people are honored through their belief and embrace positions marked by dignity, courage, honor, and pride.”

He described last week’s mass rally as remarkable, honorable, and befitting the Yemeni people, highlighting that the rally included 1,356 marches, sit-ins, and demonstrations.

The Leader also reviewed official and popular activities, including student demonstrations supporting Gaza, noting that yesterday’s rallies at Sana’a University, Hodeidah University, private universities in Hodeidah, , various vocational and technical institutes were massive, highly attended, and commendable.

He praised the participation of students and teachers from universities in Ibb, Amran, and Al-Mahwit, describing it as remarkable and honorable, representing a comprehensive model of the Yemeni people’s stance across official, popular, military domains, and in all areas and levels.