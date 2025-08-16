Millions Of Yemenis Rally For Gaza

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, and other cities, on Friday, in mass rallies in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The rallies were held under the slogan “With Gaza, jihad and steadfastness against the most brutal genocide and sinister plots,” underscored Yemen’s continued solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters at the rallies raised slogans reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and their rejection of all forms of aggression and normalization, while emphasizing their full readiness to confront challenges and conspiracies.

The crowds reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

A statement issued by the organizers declared: “We continue our weekly million-man marches—a jihad for God’s sake, in support of Gaza’s people, who face the era’s most brutal genocide and conspiracies by the Israeli enemy and its American partner.”

The rallies’ statement reaffirmed the Yemeni people “unshakable stance with Gaza, Palestine, and our sanctities, for which we sacrifice lives and wealth,” condemning global silence on Zionist atrocities.

The statement demanded:

“Criminalizing Zionism and disarming the Zionist entity—a threat to regional and global peace.”

“Strengthening the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon as a bulwark against extermination.”

“Rejecting any scheme to disarm the resistance, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or elsewhere.”

It also denounced Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” project, warning of Zionist ambitions to control Arab lands, including Mecca and Medina, and called on Arab and Muslim nations to resist.

The Yemeni people condemned regimes aiding the enemy, sending arms or economic deals, and criticized submission to Zionist threats, calling it “a disgrace to sound minds and pure human nature.”