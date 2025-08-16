Escalating Resistance Unnerves the Enemy: Gaza Burns Its Vehicles and Deadly Ambushes Decimate Its Soldiers

In a significant escalation on the ground, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied Jerusalem continued on Thursday and Friday to deliver painful blows to the Israeli army and its military vehicles, inflicting heavy human and material losses. The factions affirmed that the battle to respond to genocide and siege crimes will continue until the occupier is removed.

Al-Quds Brigades: Explosive Fields Destroy 52 Israeli Vehicles East of Gaza

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released documented footage on Friday showing the wreckage of Israeli military vehicles destroyed by pre-planted explosive fields and bombs along the eastern axes of Gaza City.

According to a field commander, recent operations inflicted massive losses on enemy forces, with over 52 military vehicles destroyed in the neighborhoods of Shuja’iyya, al-Tuffah, and al-Zaytoun using “Thaqib” and “Zilzal” explosives—many of them engineered from Israeli munitions themselves.

Targeted Operations in al-Zaytoun and Khan Younis

The Brigades announced the destruction of two Israeli vehicles with anti-armor explosives on Tutah Street in al-Zaytoun, and the disabling of another vehicle with a pre-placed “Thaqib” charge on al-Salib Street in central Khan Younis.

They also revealed a joint mortar attack with the Al-Qassam Brigades targeting concentrations of Israeli troops and vehicles in al-Satar al-Gharbi, north of Khan Younis, using heavy mortars.

Al-Qassam Brigades: Complex Ambushes and Direct Tank Strikes

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a complex ambush against Israeli forces in Ard al-Bar’asi, south of al-Zaytoun, striking soldiers inside houses and armored personnel carriers with TBG and Yasin-105 shells—causing casualties.

Al-Qassam also targeted a Merkava tank in the al-Muslaba area south of al-Zaytoun with a Yasin-105 shell, inflicting direct damage.

In another operation, a Merkava-4 tank and a D9 bulldozer were struck with Yasin-105 shells on Street 8, south of al-Zaytoun.

Al-Nasser Brigades and Mujahideen Brigades: New Rounds of Fire

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, in coordination with the Mujahideen Brigades, shelled Israeli forces and vehicles in Ard al-Bar’asi south of al-Zaytoun with 60mm mortars.

Meanwhile, the Mujahideen Brigades reported a direct hit on a Merkava tank east of Gaza using a Sa’eer shell.

The West Bank and Jerusalem: 63 Acts of Resistance in One Week

In the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, the Palestine Information Center (Ma’ta) documented 63 popular resistance actions between August 8 and 14. These included one explosive attack, ten confrontations with settler assaults, 47 stone-throwing clashes, and five protest demonstrations.

Persistence of the Resistance

This wave of escalating operations reaffirms that the Palestinian resistance—from Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem—continues to exhaust the enemy and disrupt its calculations. Despite U.S. support, the Israeli war machine remains incapable of breaking the will of the Palestinian people or imposing surrender upon them.