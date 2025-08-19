Escalation of Resistance Operations: Precision Strikes Inflict Heavy Losses on the Enemy

Palestinian resistance factions continue to carry out precision operations against Israeli forces and military vehicles across various battlefronts in the Gaza Strip, inflicting heavy casualties in both manpower and equipment as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign, now entering its twenty-third month.

Al-Qassam Brigades Trap Enemy Force in Minefield

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced a special operation south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, targeting an Israeli unit with a series of improvised explosive devices.

According to the brigades, their fighters lured an infantry unit and military vehicles into a carefully prepared minefield, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries among enemy forces, in addition to severe damage to their vehicles.

Resistance monitoring units documented the evacuation of casualties and the withdrawal of vehicles under heavy covering fire—an image reflecting the confusion and disarray plaguing the Israeli army in the face of advanced resistance tactics.

Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Enemy Vehicles in Al-Zaytoun

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, declared that they destroyed several Israeli military vehicles in separate operations within the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

The brigades explained that they detonated pre-planted high-powered “penetrating charges,” destroying one vehicle near Al-Nujoom Hall and another in the Al-Musalaba area of the same neighborhood. They confirmed observing evacuations of injured soldiers from the scene.

The brigades emphasized that these operations form part of the ongoing attrition campaign against occupying forces and reaffirm the resistance doctrine of turning the land into a blazing battlefield beneath the invaders’ feet.

Forces of Martyr Omar Al-Qassim Shell Enemy Gathering in Khan Younis

In a related development, the Forces of Martyr Omar Al-Qassim, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced mortar bombardments targeting an Israeli troop concentration in the “Mirage” axis south of Khan Younis.

The group confirmed that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people and underscored the unity of the battlefield and the integration of all resistance factions in confronting aggression.

New Casualties Reported in Northern Gaza

At the same time, the Israeli army admitted that a combat officer and a soldier sustained moderate and light injuries during clashes in northern Gaza. Nevertheless, the occupation continues to impose strict media censorship regarding the true scale of its losses—fearing the impact such revelations could have on its already fractured home front.