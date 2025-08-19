Hamas Leader: The “Sovereignty Road” Project Is a Zionist Conspiracy to Uproot Jerusalem and Displace Its People!

At a critical juncture in the Palestinian struggle, alarm bells are ringing from the heart of occupied Jerusalem. The Bedouin communities around Jerusalem now stand on the brink of a new Nakba—its title: forced displacement; its substance: the uprooting of 7,000 Palestinians under the sinister name of the so-called “Sovereignty Road,” a key component of the Zionist settlement scheme known as E1.

Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau and head of the Jerusalem Affairs Office, sounded the alarm on behalf of every threatened Palestinian household. He stressed that this is not simply a road project, but a systematic plan to strangle Jerusalem and sever it from the West Bank—paving the way to kill the dream of a Palestinian state and crush the geographic continuity of the homeland.

Jerusalem in Peril… Zero Hour Approaches

The Bedouin communities of Jabal al-Baba, Wadi Jamal, and 20 others across occupied Jerusalem are not just neighborhoods—they are lifelines of national identity. Today, they are under the guillotine of occupation, as Israel races against time to complete a settlement belt that will choke the eternal capital of Palestine.

Nasser al-Din emphasized in his statement that what is happening amounts to a full-fledged crime of mass displacement and a blatant violation of international law. He described it as a clear declaration that the Zionist entity is moving forward with a sweeping Judaization project—one that spares neither stone nor people.

Resistance Holds Firm… Jerusalemites Are Not Alone

In the face of this settler advance, Nasser al-Din reaffirmed Hamas’s commitment to the path of resistance and steadfastness, insisting that Jerusalem remains the eternal, indivisible capital of Palestine—impervious to partition or Judaization. He called upon the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all free voices worldwide, to break the wall of silence and assume their historic responsibility toward the first qibla and the third holiest sanctuary.

A Call for Popular and Media Escalation

Today’s appeal is not a routine statement but a mobilization siren—summoning every living voice, every free pen, and every conscience across the Arab, Islamic, and international arenas:

Where are you in the face of the “Sovereignty Road” that is severing Jerusalem’s lifelines?

Where are the protests of anger?

Where is the political and diplomatic pressure?

Where is the economic boycott?

Jerusalem does not need empty statements—it needs a mass popular and media uprising that matches the scale of the threat. It is a moment of existence: to be, or not to be.