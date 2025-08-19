Al-Sam’i: Yemen United Against Internal, External Threats

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Sultan Al-Sam’i, said on Sunday that Yemen’s people and security forces remain on high alert against foreign and domestic conspiracies, stressing that such plots will fail.

He warned that attempts to replicate the “Syrian scenario” in Yemen are misguided, adding that the country is determined to defend its independence.

Al-Sam’i stated that Yemen will defend its independence, and that the army is present on the fronts, waging a sacred battle against the Zionist enemy and its agents.

He affirmed that anyone aligning with the aggressors is under the surveillance of security agencies, stressing that Yemen’s domestic front remains united in the face of Israeli and American hostility. He added that all enemy efforts to stir unrest in liberated areas are destined to collapse.