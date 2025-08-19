Amnesty International Accuses Israel of “Deliberate” Starvation Policy in Gaza

Amnesty International has accused Israel of using a “deliberate” policy of starvation in Gaza, as the United Nations and other non-governmental organizations warn that the Palestinian territory is on the brink of an imminent famine.

In a new report, the organization stated that “Israel is implementing a deliberate starvation campaign in the occupied Gaza Strip, as it systematically destroys the health, safety, and social fabric of Palestinian lives.” The report is based on interviews with 19 displaced Palestinians and two medical staff members treating malnourished children.

Amnesty International believes the testimonies it gathered confirm that the “lethal combination of hunger and disease is not an unfortunate outcome of Israeli military operations” in Gaza.

The report continued, “It is the deliberate result of plans and policies designed and implemented by Israel over the last 22 months to intentionally impose living conditions on Palestinians in Gaza that are calculated to bring about their physical destruction, as part of the ongoing genocide being carried out by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.”