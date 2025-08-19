The Messenger and the Message: The Importance of Connection with God and Reliance Upon Him

Connection with God Almighty and reliance upon Him are foundational pillars in shaping the individual and the Muslim community. This principle was the essence of the mission of the prophets and messengers—foremost among them our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family). In the book With the Messenger and the Message by Ustadh Yahya Qasim Awadhah, this truth emerges clearly through lessons drawn from the noble Prophetic biography. It demonstrates that the true strength of believers lies not in numbers or material resources, but in the depth of their relationship with their Creator and their absolute trust in His victory and support.

Connection with God: The Source of Strength and Victory

The book highlights that the real power of believers emanates from their closeness to God. In numerous events of the Prophet’s life, victory was not tied merely to numerical superiority or material strength, but to the sincerity of reliance on God and seeking His aid. This concept aligns with the directives emphasized on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, which call for highlighting the Qur’anic character of the Prophet—since the Qur’an is the primary source of understanding him and shows that he followed nothing but divine revelation.

One of the most striking examples is the Battle of Hunayn. The book recounts how some Muslims, at the start of the battle, became overconfident in their numbers, saying: “We shall not be defeated today for lack of numbers.” This arrogance led to an initial setback and disorder, but once they turned back to God, victory was granted. The lesson: reliance solely on material means without trust in God leads to failure, while turning back to God is the path to triumph.

The Qur’an describes this in Surah At-Tawbah (9:25–26):

“On the day of Hunayn, when your great numbers made you proud, but they availed you nothing, and the earth, vast as it is, was straitened for you; then you turned back fleeing. Then God sent down His tranquility upon His Messenger and upon the believers, and He sent down troops you did not see, and He punished those who disbelieved. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers.”

These verses affirm that victory comes only from God, and that divine tranquility and support are the decisive factors in triumph. This corresponds with the third directive of the Prophet’s birthday, which stresses the duty of jihad and affirms that the only way for the Ummah to overcome its crises is through jihad firmly anchored in reliance on God.

Glorification and Seeking Forgiveness: The Path to Salvation and Victory

The book underscores the importance of tasbih (glorification) and istighfar (seeking forgiveness) as powerful spiritual practices that strengthen one’s bond with God and pave the way for victory. In moments of trial, the Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) would resort to these acts, guiding his companions to do likewise.

After the conquest of Makkah—at the height of his victory—the Prophet was commanded to glorify and seek forgiveness, as stated in Surah An-Nasr (110:1–3):

“When the victory of God has come and the conquest, and you see the people entering into the religion of God in multitudes, then glorify the praises of your Lord and seek His forgiveness. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.”

This carries a profound lesson: the believer must never be deceived by strength or success, but should remain humble, grateful, and repentant before God. This reflects the sixth directive of the Prophet’s birthday, which warns against distorted portrayals of Islam and emphasizes the authentic prophetic model rooted in humility and devotion to God.

The Role of the Prophet’s Birthday in Reinforcing Connection with God

The commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday (Mawlid al-Nabawi) is an opportunity to renew devotion to God and His Messenger. It is not merely a historical celebration but a moment to deepen loyalty and emulate the Prophet’s example—particularly his unwavering reliance on God. This resonates with the ninth directive, which calls for reviving the Mawlid as a means of renewing allegiance to the Prophet and celebrating the divine blessing he represents.

The Mawlid embodies love and reverence for the Prophet—love that inspires believers to follow his path of trust, patience, and struggle. It also strengthens unity and the spirit of jihad among Muslims, aligning with the twelfth directive that views the Mawlid as a formative occasion to build firm convictions that Muhammadan Islam lays the foundation of a strong nation and a flourishing civilization.

Understanding the Prophet’s Biography

In conclusion, reliance on God is the core of the Ummah’s true strength. This is affirmed in With the Messenger and the Message through lessons from the Prophet’s life, fully consistent with the directives surrounding the Prophet’s birthday. Deepening this bond within the hearts of Muslims—by studying the Prophet’s biography and following his example—is the surest path to achieving victory, dignity, and resilience in the face of present challenges.