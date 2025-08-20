Death toll from enemy aggression on Gaza rises to 62,122 martyrs

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose on Wednesday to 62,122 martyrs and 156,758 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), indicated that 58 martyrs (including two recovered martyrs) and 185 wounded arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The report stated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on March 18, 2025, has reached 10,576 martyrs and 44,717 wounded.

It indicated that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time.