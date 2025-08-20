“Al-Qassem” forces target Zionist Enemy’s Command, Control Center South of Khan Younis”

The Omar Al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced today Wednesday that they targeted a command and control center of the Zionist enemy army south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson for the Al-Qassem Forces, Abu Khaled, said in a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), that the artillery unit targeted with heavy-caliber mortar shells one of the command and control centers of the fascist Israeli occupation and invasion forces on the Morag axis south of Khan Younis.

He added: “The shells hit their targets, causing severe damage to the site and wounding a number of the enemy’s soldiers and officers. The artillery unit safely returned to base.”

Palestinian resistance factions have continued their heroic operations against the Zionist enemy since October 7, 2023, as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.