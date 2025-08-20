Iranian Defense Minister: New Iranian missile will be used in response to potential Zionist adventurism

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh confirmed that Iran possesses missiles with far greater capabilities than before, which will be used to respond to any potential Zionist adventurism.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on the sidelines of a meeting with a group of foreign military attachés in Tehran on the occasion of Defense Industry Day, according to IRNA news agency on Wednesday: “The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured by the Ministry of Defense years ago, and today we have manufactured and possess missiles with greater capabilities than previous missiles. If the Zionist enemy embarks on another adventure, we will certainly use these missiles.”

He continued, “The Zionist regime utilized its full defensive capabilities, which it considers the strongest defense, during the 12-day war, including the THAAD, Patriot (MIM-104 Patriot), Iron Dome, and Arrow systems. Despite all these systems, the Zionist regime was only able to prevent about 40% of our missiles from hitting their targets in the first days of the war. However, in the final days of the war, 90% of our missiles hit their targets, demonstrating our increased experience and the decline of the enemy’s defensive capabilities. If this trend had continued, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces would have certainly gained the upper hand.”

He considered defensive diplomacy one of the peaceful methods of military and defense communication, saying, “We will have defensive diplomatic relations with friendly countries. In this context, we have good relations with most countries in the world. That is why defensive diplomacy is one of the Ministry of Defense’s main strategies.”

He continued, “In the 12-day imposed war, the Islamic Republic of Iran not only confronted the Zionist regime, but also all the logistical, intelligence, and support capabilities of the United States were present in this war.” He added, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not rely on foreign equipment at all during the 12-day Sacred Defense. Everything used in the war was manufactured by the country’s defense industries. The world witnessed that the missiles used fully hit their targets and inflicted significant damage on the Zionist enemy.”

He concluded by saying, “Although the media censorship imposed by the Zionist regime prevented full coverage of the Iranian missile strikes, information about these strikes gradually spread, demonstrating the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have much stronger capabilities in using our missiles than in the past, when they were not used.”