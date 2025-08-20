Democratic Front condemns Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza ceasefire proposal

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned on Wednesday Israeli enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the mediators’ proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, calling it further evidence of his “bloody agenda.”

In a statement, the Front noted that the Palestinian side accepted 98% of the proposal, verified by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, showing its commitment to ending the bloodshed and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu’s insistence on five stringent conditions was described as an attempt to force Palestinian surrender and enable the planned occupation and mass displacement in southern Gaza.

The statement also criticized delays by the U.S. administration in endorsing the proposal, urging the international community to increase pressure on Israel to accept the ceasefire, warning that failure could lead to a devastating new phase of war in Gaza.