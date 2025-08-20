Al-Aqsa Brigades releases footage of bombing of enemy headquarters forces on combat fronts in Gaza

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades released footage on Wednesday of its fighters targeting Israeli army headquarters and forces on combat fronts in the Gaza Strip.

The footage shows al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades carrying out attacks with a number of short-range rockets and mortar shells, effectively targeting Israeli forces and forces, achieving direct and accurate hits on various targets.

These operations are part of a series of operations carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli forces advancing along various combat fronts in the Gaza Strip.

Resistance factions in Gaza have been documenting their operations against Israeli army forces and vehicles on various combat fronts since the start of the Israeli ground operatio