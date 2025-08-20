Australian Prime Minister Responds to War Criminal Netanyahu: I Don’t Take His Remarks Personally

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday rejected accusations by the Israeli Prime Minister, war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu—wanted by the International Criminal Court—who had described him as a “weak politician who betrayed Israel” over Australia’s intention to recognize the State of Palestine.

Albanese said in a press statement: “I deal with other world leaders respectfully, I engage with them diplomatically, and I don’t take these things personally.”

He added: “There is growing global concern because people want to see an end to the cycle of violence we have witnessed for so long. Australians want the same—to see people stop killing each other, whether they are Israelis or Palestinians, and to ensure the conflict is not imported here.”

Earlier today, Australia had launched a sharp attack on Netanyahu following his accusations against Albanese of weakness and betrayal of “Israel.”

In response to Netanyahu’s remarks, Australian Interior Minister Tony Burke told the public broadcaster ABC: “Strength is not measured by how many people you can bomb or how many children you can starve,” referring to the massacres and starvation being carried out by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

Burke added that real strength was shown by Albanese when he made a decision knowing “Israel” would not like it, yet confronted Netanyahu directly and informed him of Australia’s position.

On Monday, Australia revoked the visa of Simcha Rothman, a far-right lawmaker from the Religious Zionism party led by Israeli Finance Minister and war criminal Bezalel Smotrich, citing concerns his statements could cause division within Australian society if he visited.

The following day, the Israeli regime retaliated by canceling visas of Australian diplomats accredited to the Palestinian Authority—a decision strongly criticized by Canberra.

Just hours later, Netanyahu accused the Australian Prime Minister of being a “weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned the Jews of Australia.”