Zionist Genocide in Gaza: A Bloody Toll Surpasses 218,000 Martyrs and Wounded, Including Thousands of “Breadline Victims”

For the 683rd consecutive day, the Zionist enemy continues its criminal war on the Gaza Strip, committing an unprecedented act of genocide in modern history—fully backed by the United States and the colonial West, under the cover of international silence and UN complicity that provides legitimacy to an ongoing massacre since October 7, 2023.

Rising Casualty Toll

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the Zionist aggression has risen to 62,122 martyrs and 156,758 wounded since the beginning of the war. Hospitals received 58 martyrs (including two recovered from under the rubble) and 185 new injuries within the past 24 hours alone.

The daily statistical report added that since March 18, 2025, the aggression has killed 10,576 people and wounded 44,717, noting that large numbers of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unreachable due to relentless bombardment that prevents rescue and civil defense teams from accessing them.

Victims of “Breadline Massacres”

In a related update, the Ministry of Health confirmed the killing of 22 Palestinians and the wounding of 49 others while waiting for humanitarian aid in recent hours. This raises the total to 2,018 martyrs and over 14,947 wounded among what have become known as the “martyrs of livelihood”—Palestinians directly targeted by occupation forces since the implementation of the U.S.–Israeli aid distribution mechanism on May 27, 2025.

Massacres Since Dawn

Since the early hours of dawn, the enemy army has committed new massacres, killing 35 Palestinians and injuring dozens more across different parts of the Strip. Civilians were targeted in homes, makeshift tents of displaced families, and aid waiting points.

Northern Gaza: 3 killed in Jabalia; 5 members of a single family killed in a displaced persons’ tent at al-Shati camp; 4 killed—including children—near the Islamic University; 2 children killed in al-Sabra neighborhood.

Gaza City: An entire family was killed inside the Ministry of Awqaf building in al-Zaytoun neighborhood. Occupation forces continue detonating homes in al-Zaytoun and al-Sabra as part of a forced displacement plan.

Central Gaza: 8 killed north of al-Nuseirat while waiting for aid, with additional martyrs reported in separate strikes on al-Nuseirat and al-Sawarka.

Khan Younis: A mother and her two children (including a 3-month-old infant) were killed in their home. At least 12 others were injured when a displaced persons’ tent near the field hospital of al-Hilal was bombed.

Zionist Plan to Reoccupy Gaza

Local sources confirmed that developments in Gaza City—particularly in al-Zaytoun—are part of a declared Zionist plan, announced in August 2025, to gradually reoccupy the Strip. The occupation government, led by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu (wanted by the International Criminal Court), approved a comprehensive plan to impose full control over Gaza through mass killings, forced displacement, and the systematic destruction of housing infrastructure.