A Yemeni Prophetic Spring: Faith Renewed, Jihad Aflame

On the 12th of Rabiʽ al-Awwal, Yemenis do not merely commemorate the birth of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) as a passing anniversary. Rather, they live it as an eternal spring—a season in which hearts blossom with love for Muhammad, souls are perfumed by his remembrance, and pledges are renewed to remain on his path.

It is a unique scene where Sana’a and other cities merge spiritual joy with revolutionary steadfastness: streets turn into radiant canvases, and the occasion itself becomes a pulpit of loyalty, devotion, and resistance.

Joy as Resistance… Light Defying the Siege

Neighborhoods are adorned with lamps and lanterns, balconies glow, and walls turn into luminous murals. Yet what seems like decoration is, in essence, a cry of defiance against aggression and a message to the world: the light of Muhammad will never be extinguished from Yemeni hearts, no matter how fierce the siege or heavy the bombardment.

Here, the Prophet’s birthday is not just a celebration—it is an expression of resilience, a refusal to let darkness put out the light of the message.

Innate Love, Unshakable Identity

For Yemenis, love for the Prophet is innate, flowing through their veins like blood through the body. This love is the essence of their identity: a people of faith and wisdom, the natural extension of the first Ansar who stood by him in the early days.

Today, they renew their pledge to remain his supporters and standard-bearers in the face of every tyrant and oppressor.

The Prophet as Leader… Jihad as a Way of Life

The book “With the Prophet and the Message” by scholar Yahya Qasim Abu Awadhah emphasizes that the Prophet was not merely a Messenger delivering revelation, but also a great jihadist leader, who fought battles with wisdom and courage. The expedition of Tabuk, for example, was a test that revealed the essence of faith and proved that victory comes only through sacrifice and struggle.

Yemen today embodies this legacy in practice—persistent steadfastness against aggression, unwavering adherence to the path of resistance, and continuity with the role of the Ansar who once supported the Prophet when he stood alone.

Connection with God… The Secret of Victory

Strength has never been about numbers or weaponry, but about reliance on God. The Battle of Hunayn proved that arrogance in numbers brings defeat, while victory comes only with divine tranquility and support.

Thus Yemenis learn from their Prophet that true triumph is forged through remembrance, repentance, and trust in God, and that the Prophet’s birthday is a moment to renew this profound spiritual bond.

A Station of Mobilization

The commemoration of the Prophet’s birth is not merely a historical occasion but a spiritual and jihadist station—one that instills in the Ummah the conviction that Muhammadan Islam builds civilization and shapes a strong nation capable of facing challenges.

It is also a message to the enemies of the Ummah: no conspiracy or insult against the Prophet or the Qur’an will ever succeed in extinguishing this light.

The Mawlid… A Renewed Covenant

In Yemen, the Prophet’s birthday is not a passing festival. It is a renewed spring of love, a school of jihad, and a pulpit of divine connection. It is a time to renew the covenant with the Messenger and to affirm that this people are the true heirs of the first Ansar: standing with the Prophet, with the Message, and with the oppressed.

It is a Yemeni prophetic spring—fragrant with faith, overflowing with resilience, charting the path toward a future shaped by the Ummah’s fidelity to its Prophet and its bond with its Creator.