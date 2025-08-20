Eye of Humanity Center: Over 53,000 Martyrs and Wounded After 3,800 Days of Aggression on Yemen

In a grim picture of ongoing crimes, the Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development revealed shocking statistics on the Saudi-American-Zionist aggression against the Yemeni people over 3,800 days of bombardment and blockade.

According to the report, Yemen has paid a heavy price: 19,282 martyrs and 33,982 wounded, bringing the total number of victims to 53,264 men, women, and children.

Victims Among Children and Women

More than 4,225 children were killed, and 6,267 children were wounded.

2,539 women were martyred, while 3,154 women were injured as a result of deadly airstrikes.

Systematic Destruction of Infrastructure

The aggression has not only shed blood but also unleashed its fury on both people and land, deliberately targeting civilian life and infrastructure:

620,582 homes destroyed, leaving millions of Yemenis homeless.

15 airports and 16 ports destroyed.

460 hospitals and health facilities reduced to rubble.

1,965 mosques and 1,451 schools demolished in an attempt to strangle life in all its aspects.

13,899 farmlands burned, along with the bombing of markets, companies, and factories—part of a systematic starvation war aimed at depriving Yemenis of their food security and livelihood.

A War of Extermination

These numbers reveal that what is happening in Yemen is not merely “aggression,” but a systematic genocide orchestrated under American and Zionist sponsorship, with Saudi and Emirati hands executing the campaign.

Despite this immense bleeding, the Yemeni people remain steadfast, holding firmly to their faith-driven and resistance path. After 3,800 days of bloodshed and blockade, their determination has not been broken; rather, it has only strengthened their resolve to continue the struggle for liberation until a decisive victory is achieved.